Rocksteady Denies Working on Superman Game, Focuses on New Projects

In a surprising turn of events, Rocksteady has officially denied any involvement in the development of a Superman game. Contrary to previous rumors, the acclaimed studio did not consider creating a game featuring the iconic superhero.

Following the successful completion of Batman: Arkham Knight, Rocksteady decided to divert their attention towards two different projects. The first was Batman: Arkham VR, a virtual reality experience that was released in late 2016. The second project was a multiplayer game based on a new intellectual property. Unfortunately, this multiplayer game was ultimately canceled, leaving fans disappointed and curious about what could have been.

After the cancelation of Warner Bros. Montreal’s Suicide Squad game, Rocksteady stepped in to take over development. The project, titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, faced its fair share of obstacles and delays as Rocksteady delved into the realm of unfamiliar genres.

Fans of Rocksteady’s games will be pleased to learn that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch on the highly anticipated date of February 2, 2024. With this release, players can look forward to a thrilling and action-packed adventure as they take on the formidable task of “killing” the Justice League.

While details about the game remain scarce, there have been rumors that the third season of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League could introduce the city of Gotham and even more exciting features. Fans will have to wait and see what surprises Rocksteady has in store for them.

