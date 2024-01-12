New DJI Osmo Action 4: An Unparalleled Adventure Camera

Summary:

Amazon is currently offering a special deal on the new DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo, bringing the price down to $399.99 from its usual $499. This bundle includes the action camera, three batteries with a charging case, an Extension Rod tripod, and various quick-release mounts and attachment accessories. It’s the perfect package for outdoor enthusiasts looking to capture their adventures in stunning detail.

Introducing the DJI Osmo Action 4:

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is the latest addition to DJI’s line of action cameras. With its fourth-generation features, it offers 4K recording at 120 FPS and a 1/1.3-inch sensor with 10-bit color and D-Log performance. This ensures unparalleled image clarity and exceptional low-light performance, allowing you to capture breathtaking moments from dawn to dusk.

Capture Every Adventure:

Equipped with three included batteries, the DJI Osmo Action 4 allows you to record for over 7 hours straight without worrying about power. Its versatile mounts and attachments enable you to place the camera anywhere, ensuring that you can capture your outdoor adventures from any angle.

Comparison with GoPro HERO 12 Black:

While the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a powerful action camera, it’s worth mentioning that there is also a new competitor in the market – the GoPro HERO 12 Black. Priced at $349 with a recent sale, the GoPro HERO 12 Black offers 5.3K recording with a 1/1.9-inch sensor. It’s definitely a strong alternative to consider.

Experience the Brilliance:

With its large sensor and advanced color performance, the DJI Osmo Action 4 captures stunningly vivid footage. From golden sunrises to vibrant sunsets, this camera ensures your adventures are documented with brilliance.

FAQ:

Q: What does the DJI Osmo Action 4 bundle include?

A: The DJI Osmo Action 4 Adventure Combo includes the action camera, three batteries with a charging case, an Extension Rod tripod, and various quick-release mounts and attachment accessories.

Q: Can I record for a long period of time with the DJI Osmo Action 4?

A: Yes, with the included batteries, you can record for over 7 hours without worrying about running out of power.

Q: How does the DJI Osmo Action 4 compare to the GoPro HERO 12 Black?

A: Both cameras offer impressive features. The DJI Osmo Action 4 excels with its large sensor and advanced color performance, while the GoPro HERO 12 Black offers 5.3K recording with a different sensor size.

