The Winning Picks: NFL Playoff Predictions for Today’s Games

Summary: Today’s article provides predictions for three NFL playoff games happening today. The Cleveland Browns are favored to win against the Houston Texans, with Joe Flacco leading the Browns as their quarterback. The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to have a close and low-scoring matchup. The Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to have a victory over the Miami Dolphins despite challenging weather conditions.

Title: Cleveland Browns Poised for Playoff Win Against Houston Texans

If someone had predicted at the start of the season that the Cleveland Browns would make the playoffs with Joe Flacco as their quarterback, they would have been deemed crazy. After all, Flacco wasn’t even in the league or on Cleveland’s radar. However, now the former Raven QB has the opportunity to lead the new-look Browns to their second playoff win since the franchise was resurrected in 1999.

Flacco has a commendable track record in the Wild Card round, boasting an unbeaten record of 5-0, all achieved during his time with the Baltimore Ravens. Despite facing a young and hungry Texans squad, led by CJ Stroud, who missed the Browns game with a concussion in the final weeks of the season, Flacco has the talent to guide his team to victory.

Both teams are expected to put up points in this matchup. While we may not witness a high-scoring affair like their previous clash, fireworks are still likely. Look for Amari Cooper and Kareem Hunt to continue their recent success, finding the end zone for the Browns. Additionally, expect Nico Collins of the Texans to haul in a touchdown pass.

In our prediction, the Browns will secure a win and cover the spread in Houston. This win would set up a potential face-off against the Ravens in the next round, offering an exciting showdown between Flacco and Jackson.

Title: Playoff-Like Intensity as Pittsburgh Penguins Face Off Against Carolina Hurricanes

The 2023/2024 season has been a rollercoaster ride for the Pittsburgh Penguins, much like the previous few seasons. One game they appear to be a playoff team, and the next they seem like a team that has no business being in the playoffs. Tonight, they face off against the Carolina Hurricanes, and once again, it promises to be an intense matchup.

In previous meetings between the Penguins and the Hurricanes this season, each game bore the intense atmosphere of a playoff battle. Both teams have not given an inch, resulting in back-and-forth struggles and low-scoring affairs. As we predict, tonight’s game will follow the same pattern, with the under 6.5 being the winning pick.

So far, the under has been covered in the matchups between these two teams. Therefore, we anticipate a closely contested game with limited scoring opportunities. Our prediction is that the Penguins will score 2 goals, while the Hurricanes will edge ahead with a 3-2 victory.

Title: Kansas City Chiefs Favored to Overcome Challenging Weather against Miami Dolphins

As the NFL’s streaming exclusive playoff game, the Kansas City Chiefs have been chosen to entertain fans and draw attention. With the added incentive of Taylor Swift performing, viewers must subscribe to Peacock if they want to witness her performance in an NFL game. Nevertheless, the Chiefs’ hope is that the weather does not turn to ice, making the temperature at tonight’s game rival those of historic games like the Ice Bowl and the Freezer Bowl.

Tonight’s game in Arrowhead Stadium will be played on grass, avoiding the difficulties faced by the frozen Astro Turf of Riverfront Stadium during the Freezer Bowl. Despite the inclement weather, the question remains: can the Miami Dolphins overcome these obstacles and secure a victory?

Unfortunately for the Dolphins, injuries have hampered their progress, returning them to their struggles from last season after a promising start. In contrast, the Chiefs have a star-studded lineup led by Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who often excel in playoff games. Despite challenging conditions, we predict that they will both have standout performances, finding the end zone during the game.

Ultimately, the combination of the weather and the Chiefs’ formidable defense will prove too much for the Dolphins. We anticipate a victory for the Chiefs, who will cover the spread with a final score of 24-17.

