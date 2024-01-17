New Non-fictional Adventures Await with the Galaxy S24 Pre-Order

If you’re eagerly anticipating the release of the Galaxy S24, there’s still time to secure a bonus by pre-ordering. By reserving your device, you can receive a $50 credit that can be used towards other devices or accessories at the time of purchase. This exclusive deal ends today, so act fast. To reserve your Galaxy S24, simply provide your name and email address to receive a unique link to place your order after the event.

In addition to the $50 credit, Samsung is offering instant credits up to $100, depending on the specific model you purchase. While these credits cannot be applied to the cost of the device itself, they can be combined to significantly reduce the price of other Samsung products, such as the Galaxy Watch or Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy S24 is expected to be a routine hardware revision, but Samsung is teasing the inclusion of AI as a major focus this year. Rumors suggest that the company will introduce a new generative AI feature. To learn more about this and other exciting updates, be sure to tune into the event stream tomorrow.

Save Time and Money with the Roomba Combo j7 Plus

In today’s busy world, cleaning is often the last thing on our minds. But with the Roomba Combo j7 Plus, you can reclaim your time and save money. This robot vacuum not only automatically vacuums your floors but also mops them, thanks to its iRobot room-mapping technology. The j7 Plus learns your home’s layout and offers thorough coverage and object avoidance. It even remembers individual rooms and can skip them on command. While the mopping function requires manual water tank refills, the overall cleaning process is mostly hands-off. The Roomba Combo j7 Plus is currently available at a discounted price of $699, saving you $300.

Track Your Belongings with Samsung’s SmartTag 2

For those who prefer Samsung devices, the SmartTag 2 is the perfect alternative to Apple’s AirTags. With ultra-wideband technology and precise AR tracking, the SmartTag 2 allows you to locate your belongings with ease. It works within 10 meters of the device and is compatible with supported Samsung devices with Android 11 or later. Even if you don’t have the latest Android version, you can still receive periodic location updates on any Samsung smartphone with Android 8.0 or higher. The SmartTag 2 is currently on sale for $21.99 at Amazon.

Capture Unforgettable Moments with the DJI Pocket 2

If you’re in need of a reliable vlogging camera but don’t want to break the bank, consider the DJI Pocket 2. With its 1/1.7-inch sensor, this pocket-sized recording tool captures stunning color and clarity. Priced at $279, the DJI Pocket 2 is currently available at a $70 discount.

Summary:

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to pre-order the Galaxy S24 and claim exclusive bonuses. The Roomba Combo j7 Plus offers a convenient solution for cleaning your home, and the SmartTag 2 and DJI Pocket 2 provide innovative tracking and recording options at discounted prices. Upgrade your tech game today!

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Can I still reserve a Galaxy S24 after the pre-order period?

No, the opportunity to reserve a Galaxy S24 with the $50 credit ends today. After that, pre-orders will be subject to Samsung’s traditional trade-in offers.

2. Can I use the $50 credit towards the cost of the device?

No, the $50 credit can only be used towards other devices or accessories at the time of purchase.

3. Does the Roomba Combo j7 Plus require constant reorienting during cleaning?

No, the Roomba Combo j7 Plus has been praised for its ability to learn your home’s layout and navigate without constant intervention. It can even remember individual rooms and skip them on command.

4. How does the SmartTag 2 compare to Apple’s AirTags?

The SmartTag 2 offers similar tracking capabilities to AirTags, utilizing ultra-wideband technology for precise AR tracking. However, it is specifically designed for use with Samsung devices and requires Android 11 or later for full functionality.