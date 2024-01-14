Samsung Galaxy S24 Series to Receive Seven Years of Updates

Samsung is rumored to be following in Google’s footsteps by providing seven years of updates for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. According to unconfirmed information obtained by Android Headlines, the Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra will all receive direct updates from Samsung for a longer period of time, surpassing the current five years of support.

While this move may not come as a surprise, considering that Samsung was reportedly considering an increase in support last year, it is a significant step for the company. By extending the update period to seven years, Samsung is aligning itself with Google and its flagship Pixel phones, ensuring that users receive the latest software updates for an extended period.

The full details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 series are expected to be revealed on January 17 during Samsung’s Unpacked launch event. Rumors suggest that the new phones may come with advanced AI features and performance upgrades, catering to the demands of tech-savvy consumers.

It’s important to note the distinction between major Android version updates and security software updates. Major version updates, such as Android 14, introduce new features and customization options. On the other hand, security software updates focus on protecting devices against the latest security threats.

While the end of software updates does not render a phone completely useless, it does leave the device more vulnerable to bugs and hacks. Therefore, the duration of software support is critical in maintaining the device’s security and performance.

Google has already committed to providing seven years of updates for its latest Pixel phones, covering both major version updates and security software updates. However, it remains to be seen whether Samsung will offer the same level of support with its Galaxy S24 series.

In summary, Samsung’s decision to extend the update period for the Galaxy S24 series to seven years demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing long-term software support. This move aligns Samsung with Google’s approach and ensures that users can enjoy the latest features and enhanced security for an extended period.

