Samsung and Microsoft Announce New Webcam Feature for Galaxy Book 4 Series

Samsung and Microsoft have unveiled an exciting new feature at CES for users of the Galaxy Book 4 series. The collaboration allows Samsung smartphone owners to utilize their devices as webcams for their Windows computers. This innovative capability offers users increased mobility and flexibility in their video conferencing and online communication.

The integration between Samsung and Microsoft enables users to switch between front and rear cameras on their smartphones, providing them with the options to add other speakers or change the frame as needed. In addition, users can enjoy features such as background blur, auto framing, and other enhancements to enhance their video quality in any working environment.

To use this feature, users will need to download the Link to Windows app on both their mobile phone and their PC. Both devices must be logged into the same Microsoft account and connected to the same Wi-Fi network to ensure seamless integration.

The support for using smartphones as webcams will initially be available on the Galaxy Book 4 series, with plans to expand compatibility to other devices in the future. Samsung users with any Galaxy phone running One UI 1.0 or higher (Android 9.0 or higher) can take advantage of this feature right away.

This announcement aligns with Samsung’s efforts to create a holistic ecosystem for its users, similar to Apple’s integrated approach. Alongside the webcam feature, Samsung also introduced a new functionality on the Galaxy Book 4 that allows texts messages to be accessed and managed through the Link to Windows app.

Overall, this collaboration between Samsung and Microsoft brings added convenience and versatility to Samsung smartphone and Windows computer users, connecting their devices in new and seamless ways for improved productivity and communication.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Which devices are compatible with the new webcam feature?

A: Currently, the feature is available for Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series. However, compatibility will be expanded to other devices in the future.

Q: Do I need to download any software or applications to use this feature?

A: Yes, users will need to download the Link to Windows app on both their Samsung smartphone and their Windows PC.

Q: Can I use any Samsung smartphone with this feature?

A: The feature is compatible with any Galaxy phone running One UI 1.0 or higher (Android 9.0 or higher).

Q: Do both devices need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network?

A: Yes, both the smartphone and the PC need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network for seamless integration.

Q: Can I switch between different cameras on my smartphone?

A: Yes, users have the ability to switch between front and rear cameras on their smartphones when using them as webcams for their Windows computers.