Rust Update 1.86: Enhancing the Gaming Experience

Rust, the popular online survival game, has released update 1.86, bringing a host of improvements and bug fixes to enhance the gaming experience for players. This update is available for all platforms and players can download it now to enjoy the new features and optimized gameplay.

One of the notable changes in this update is the improved server list visibility. Previously, players encountered difficulties in finding and accessing servers due to an issue that made them invisible in the server list. However, the developers have made significant improvements, ensuring that all servers are now visible and easily accessible. This enhancement eliminates the inconvenience players faced while searching for their desired servers, resulting in a smoother gaming experience overall.

To maintain fairness and balance in the game, the update also introduces restrictions on map size for community servers. Community servers are now restricted from creating maps larger than 3 kilometers. This change aims to create a level playing field for all players and prevent any unfair advantages that could arise from excessively large maps. By implementing these restrictions, the developers hope to foster fair competition and provide an enjoyable gameplay experience for all players.

In addition to these changes, the update fixes several bugs related to team functionality. One bug causing teams to mix up has been resolved, ensuring that teams are saved correctly and preventing any confusion or disruptions during gameplay. Another bug that prevented players from leaving their team when in close proximity to the team leader has also been fixed. This improvement grants players the freedom to assemble and disband teams as they see fit, promoting teamwork and enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

While there is a known issue with the map size display in the server list, where maps exceeding the 3K limit might still be shown, this is purely a visual bug that does not affect actual gameplay. The developers are actively working on resolving this issue and will provide a permanent fix in the upcoming updates.

With Rust update 1.86, players can expect an optimized gaming experience, improved server visibility, and enhanced team functionality. Download the update now and embark on new adventures in the harsh world of Rust!