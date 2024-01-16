Trademark Dispute Erupts Between Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment over Logos

Summary: Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, and Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Alan Wake 2, are currently embroiled in a trademark dispute involving their respective logos. Take-Two has filed a trademark dispute against Remedy in the United Kingdom, claiming that Remedy’s rebranded logo, featuring an R, is too similar to Rockstar’s own R logo. Despite this dispute, the two companies are working together on remakes of the Max Payne games.

Amid a collaborative effort to remake the Max Payne games, Take-Two Interactive and Remedy Entertainment find themselves at odds over their logos. Take-Two has taken legal action against Remedy in the UK, arguing that Remedy’s refreshed logo, showcasing an R or sometimes accompanied by the word “Remedy,” bears too much resemblance to Rockstar’s R logo. The UK government’s website confirms the dispute, listing Take-Two as the opposing party.

Remedy introduced its new logo in April 2023, marking a departure from being solely associated with the Max Payne franchise. The previous logo featured a bullet that symbolized Max Payne, whereas the updated logo reflects Remedy’s diverse portfolio, which includes games like Alan Wake and Control. In a blog post, Remedy stated that the redesign aimed to bring consistency, highlight their development over the years, and convey their present vision.

Interestingly enough, the ongoing dispute between the two companies does not hinder their collaborative efforts. They recently signed a publishing agreement to remake the first two Max Payne games, with Remedy handling development and Rockstar financing the project. While fans eagerly anticipate the release of Grand Theft Auto 6, set for 2025, Remedy continues to work on games within the Control franchise, while also receiving acclaim for the release of Alan Wake 2.

