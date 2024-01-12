Resident Evil Revelations Receives Negative Feedback on Steam

Resident Evil Revelations, the popular spin-off third-person shooter game released in 2012, is currently facing a significant backlash and negative reviews on the Steam platform. This sudden wave of criticism began when players claimed that Capcom, the game’s developer, had included digital rights management (DRM) software in their recent updates.

Following these updates, players reported experiencing technical issues such as unstable frame rates and crashes. Some players specifically mentioned encountering an error related to Enigma Protector, a third-party DRM solution. This led to speculation that the DRM software added to the game was causing performance drops and interfering with popular mods.

Capcom has previously expressed their strong stance against mods, considering them to be cheating. The company has been actively working on backend updates for Resident Evil Revelations, with the intention of preventing cheating and piracy in their games.

Enigma, the creator of the DRM software allegedly implemented in the game, responded to accusations of causing performance issues and breaking mods. They stated that they do not bear responsibility for how their software is used and questioned the accuracy of the claims made against them.

In response to the negative feedback, Capcom released a statement on the Resident Evil Revelations Steam page, apologizing for the inconvenience caused by the latest update and promising to resolve the issue and re-release the update.

As of now, the game’s recent reviews on Steam have turned “mostly negative,” with players expressing their dissatisfaction with the recent updates. However, the overall rating, based on lifetime player responses, remains “very positive.”

