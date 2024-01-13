Razer Unveils New Lineup of Laptops at CES 2024

Razer, the popular gaming laptop manufacturer, has announced its latest lineup of laptops at the CES 2024 event. While the outer appearance of the laptops may not have changed significantly, the internals have been upgraded with the latest components. Additionally, Razer has introduced some new and exciting features, particularly in the display department.

Starting with the flagship model, the Razer Blade 18, the company showcased its new 165Hz 4K IPS panel display. This high refresh rate display is expected to offer a smoother gaming experience. Alongside this, the laptop will also support Thunderbolt 5 and the ability to drive three 4K monitors simultaneously. The exact release date and price of the Blade 18 are yet to be determined but are expected to be announced soon.

Moving on to the Razer Blade 14, it will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor, the top model from AMD’s latest processor line released in December. The Blade 14 will feature USB 4 and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity options, as well as a 1600p 240Hz display and up to a GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. It will also come with upgradeable DDR5 memory. Pre-orders for the Blade 14 will begin on January 23, with availability in February.

Lastly, the Razer Blade 16 comes with a choice of a 2,560×1,600-pixel, 240Hz OLED display or a dual-refresh mini-LED IPS screen which can switch between 4K (2400p) 120Hz and 1200p 240Hz. Powered by the Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and up to a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, the Blade 16 offers stunning visuals. The OLED display is rated ClearMR 11000 and DisplayHDR True Black 500 certified, making it suitable for creators as well. The Blade 16 is priced at $3,000 and is available for purchase now.

In conclusion, Razer’s latest lineup of laptops offers impressive upgrades in terms of performance and display capabilities. Whether you’re a gamer or a creator, there’s something for everyone in Razer’s new offerings.

FAQs:

1. When will the Razer Blade 18 be released?

The release date for the Razer Blade 18 is yet to be announced, but it is expected to ship sometime in April.

2. What is the starting price of the Razer Blade 14?

The starting price for the Razer Blade 14 is yet to be determined.

3. Can the Razer Blade 16 be used for gaming?

Yes, the Razer Blade 16 is suitable for gaming, although it is marketed as a creator system due to its display and included Nvidia Studio drivers.

