Raspberry Pi 5: High Production Rates Expected to Meet Demand

Summary: Raspberry Pi Ltd is rapidly increasing the production of Raspberry Pi 5 boards to meet demand. With current production rates at 70,000 units per week and plans to scale up to 90,000 units per week in the near future, availability is set to improve significantly. The company’s CEO, Eben Upton, expressed confidence in their manufacturing process and assured customers that they would maintain this accelerated pace until backlogs are fulfilled and their channel partners have ample stock.

According to Upton, the recent uplift in production is mainly due to the addition of more test heads in their automated test pods, with Sony being praised for their remarkable contributions. The Raspberry Pi boards are manufactured in a factory in Pencoed, Wales, where the entire process, from testing to packing, is done by machines.

While the Raspberry Pi 4 boards are currently widely available, the new Raspberry Pi 5 models are experiencing some stock shortages in the authorized U.S. retailers. However, they are in stock at UK outlets. The slight price difference between the Pi 4 and Pi 5 models, with the latter offering significant improvements in speed, USB and Wi-Fi speeds, M.2 SSD connectivity, dual camera ports, and more, makes the Pi 5 an attractive choice for most individual makers.

It is worth noting that companies already utilizing the Pi 4 boards in their products or enterprise use cases may prefer to continue purchasing the older board. The Pi 5 requires a new chassis, a higher-wattage power supply, and, in most cases, an active cooler.

FAQ

Q: How many Raspberry Pi 5 boards are currently being produced per week?

A: Raspberry Pi Ltd is currently producing 70,000 Raspberry Pi 5 boards per week, with plans to scale up to 90,000 units per week in the near future.

Q: What are the improvements in the Raspberry Pi 5 compared to the Pi 4?

A: The Raspberry Pi 5 offers a significant speed boost, faster USB and Wi-Fi speeds, the ability to connect M.2 SSDs, dual camera ports, and more.

Q: Are Raspberry Pi 4 boards still widely available?

A: Yes, Raspberry Pi 4 boards are widely in stock at both U.S. and UK outlets.

Q: What are the considerations for companies already using Pi 4 boards?

A: Companies using Pi 4 boards may prefer to continue purchasing the older model as the Pi 5 requires new components such as a chassis, a higher-wattage power supply, and potentially an active cooler, making it not a drop-in replacement.