Oldest Fossilized Skin Uncovered, Allowing Glimpse into Prehistoric Reptiles’ Past

A remarkable discovery has been made in the world of paleontology. Scientists from the University of Toronto Mississauga have identified the oldest known fossilized skin, dating back approximately 289 million years. The fragment of reptile skin, found in a limestone cave in Oklahoma, is at least 130 million years older than any previously discovered skin fossil. This finding provides valuable insights into the characteristics and adaptations of reptiles that existed long before the reign of the dinosaurs.

The skin fragment, which possesses a pebbled surface similar to that of crocodile skin, is believed to have belonged to a small lizard-like animal. While it is challenging to identify the specific species or body region associated with the sample due to the lack of other remains, researchers speculate that it may have belonged to the reptile known as Captorhinus, frequently found within the same cave system.

This ancient skin offers a unique opportunity to understand the evolutionary adaptations of early terrestrial creatures. The epidermis, or outer layer of skin, played a crucial role in allowing vertebrates to thrive on land. It served as a barrier, protecting the internal body processes from the harsh external environment. Moreover, the sample exhibits features that resemble hinged regions found in snakes and worm lizards, suggesting that these characteristics may have originated millions of years ago.

The preservation of the skin fragment is exceptional, considering the fragile nature of soft tissues. The Richards Spur limestone cave system, where the fragment was found, created the perfect environment for fossilization. Animals that fell into the cave were buried in clay sediments, impeding decomposition, and interacted with hydrocarbons in the seeping oil, which aided in preserving the skin. The cave likely provided an oxygen-less environment, contributing to the exceptional preservation of the sample.

This groundbreaking discovery sheds light on the development of reptilian skin and the significance of this organ in the transition from water to terrestrial life. The findings were published in the journal Current Biology, marking a major milestone in our understanding of prehistoric reptiles and their adaptations.

