Introducing the Enhanced PS5 DualSense Controller with Extended Battery Life

A newly discovered listing on Best Buy Canada’s website has revealed an unannounced upgrade to the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller. Priced at $89.99CAD, the “PlayStation 5 V2 DualSense Wireless Controller – White” boasts an exceptional 12-hour battery life, promising extended gaming sessions without interruptions.

This improved battery life is a significant upgrade over the existing DualSense controller, which typically offers around six hours of gameplay, depending on the game being played. The enhanced controller maintains the same dimensions as its predecessor but provides a longer-lasting power source.

In addition to the extended battery life, the upgraded DualSense controller features dynamic triggers for enhanced force and tension feedback, replacing traditional rumble motors. This new functionality aims to create a more immersive gaming experience for players.

The controller also includes a built-in microphone, allowing gamers to interact with fellow players during online gameplay. It offers wireless connectivity, ensuring a tangle-free gaming experience, and is designed with comfort in mind, allowing gamers to play for hours on end without discomfort.

Best Buy’s website showcases several images of the new DualSense controller, highlighting its sleek white design.

Sony has not officially announced the release of this upgraded controller, and further details regarding availability and compatibility are yet to be disclosed. IGN has reached out to Sony for comment on this exciting discovery.

Sources: IGN, Best Buy Canada