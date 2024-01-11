Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown includes NPC voiced by AI

In an unusual turn of events, Ubisoft’s highly anticipated game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, is set to feature a minor NPC with a voice created by a text-to-speech (TTS) program. This has raised eyebrows among early reviewers who discovered that the character Kalux sounded remarkably like an AI or TTS program.

While all other voiced characters in the game are credited with human voice actors, Kalux appears to be an exception. Despite having only a handful of lines, it is puzzling why Ubisoft did not cast a voice actor for this particular character.

IGN reached out to Side UK, the production studio responsible for the game’s voicework, who stated they had no knowledge of any voice design plans involving TTS. Consequently, Ubisoft confirmed that using placeholder assets, including TTS voiceover, is common during the development process. However, they acknowledged that the English voice lines for Kalux were not implemented correctly and promised to replace them with an upcoming patch.

This situation is quite peculiar, as Kalux is not listed in the game’s credits for English voice acting. While the game will receive a day one patch, this fix will not address the issue with Kalux’s voice. Ubisoft has not provided an explanation for this omission.

While this incident highlights the potential mishaps in game development, it does not signify the encroachment of AI on human jobs. However, it does raise concerns about the industry’s increasing reliance on AI solutions. Recently, both Ubisoft and Genshin Impact developer HoYoverse have been utilizing Nvidia’s Avatar Cloud Engine, which employs AI to create lifelike game characters and generate AI-generated dialogue responses and text-to-speech voiceovers.

The use of AI-generated voices in video games has garnered attention, with SAG-AFTRA, the actor union, partnering with generative AI voice company Replica Studios to establish standards for creating AI voices. This reflects a growing concern about potential job displacement in various industries due to the rise of AI.

While the unintentional use of TTS for Kalux’s voice may be an isolated incident, it hints at a future where AI plays a more prominent role in game development and the final product. As companies explore AI solutions at all stages of development, it remains to be seen how this will impact the voice acting industry and the overall player experience.

