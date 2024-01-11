Ubisoft Under Fire for Using Text-to-Speech for NPC in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Summary:

Ubisoft has come under scrutiny for using a text-to-speech (TTS) program to voice one of the minor non-playable characters (NPC) in their recently released game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. The character, Kalux, sounds noticeably different from the rest of the voiced characters in the game. It seems that Ubisoft may have forgotten to record and add a human voice for the role. This oversight has raised concerns about the increasing use of AI and TTS in video games. Critics worry that this trend could potentially lead to the replacement of human voice actors in the industry.

Ubisoft’s Explanation:

When reached out for comment, Ubisoft confirmed that the use of TTS was their doing. They explained that during the development process, placeholder assets such as TTS may be used until the final dubbing is delivered. However, Ubisoft noted that the English version of Kalux’s lines were not properly implemented and will be updated with an upcoming patch. The game is fully voice-overed in multiple languages, and Ubisoft stated that Kalux was unfortunately overlooked in the English voice credits.

AI Encroachment on Human Jobs:

While Kalux’s voice being generated by a TTS program may have been an unintentional mistake, it has brought attention to the broader issue of AI encroaching on human jobs in the gaming industry. Ubisoft’s recent use of Nvidia’s Avatar Cloud Engine, which utilizes AI-driven technology to create lifelike game characters, raises concerns about the future involvement of AI in game development. This technology allows players to interact with NPCs using their own voices and receive AI-generated responses.

Controversies and Concerns:

The use of AI-generated voices in games like The Finals and the replacement of a deceased voice actor in Cyberpunk 2077 with AI have sparked debates about the impact on human actors and job displacement. Actor union SAG-AFTRA has even entered into a controversial deal with Replica Studios, a generative AI voice company, to establish standards for AI voices based on real voice actor profiles. The reliance on AI in various industries, including gaming, has raised concerns about the potential loss of human jobs.

FAQs:

Why did Ubisoft use a text-to-speech program for Kalux’s voice?

Ubisoft claims that during the development process, placeholder assets like TTS are commonly used until the final dubbing is completed. In the case of Kalux’s English lines, they were not properly implemented and will be updated in a future patch.

Does this indicate that AI will replace human voice actors in video games?

While the use of AI in video game development is growing, it is not yet clear if it will completely replace human voice actors. The controversy surrounding Kalux’s voice highlights concerns about the potential impact on human jobs, but it remains to be seen how extensively AI will be utilized in the future.

What other companies have faced criticism for their use of AI?

Outside of the gaming industry, companies like Duolingo and Wizards of the Coast have also faced criticism for their reliance on AI in ways that could potentially impact human jobs. The debate about the role of AI in various sectors continues to unfold.