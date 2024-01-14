The Lost Crown: A Game That Pushes the Boundaries of Platforming

Summary:

Ubisoft has released a new game called Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, which is already being hailed as a strong contender for Game of the Year. This 2D sidescrolling metroidvania follows the journey of Sargon, a member of the Persian army’s elite Immortals squad, as he sets out to rescue the kidnapped prince. While the game doesn’t bring anything new to the platforming genre, it excels in creating a fun and challenging experience for players. The complex puzzles, fluid movement, and intricate combat make The Lost Crown reminiscent of a soulslike game, where mastery and learning are key.

Platforming Puzzles and Movement:

The Lost Crown offers a variety of powers and abilities for players to navigate through challenging platforming puzzles. While these powers may not be groundbreaking, their implementation in the game is where the real fun lies. The level design deserves recognition for creating intricate and engaging puzzles that require precise execution. The fluid movement of Sargon and generous cooldown on powers make the game enjoyable, even when faced with difficult sequences.

Challenging Combat:

Combat in The Lost Crown is equally challenging, with players needing to utilize all of Sargon’s powers to survive enemy encounters and boss battles. Players must learn attack patterns and choose the right tools for each situation. While some combat abilities may seem insignificant, the overall difficulty and reward of combat make every encounter thrilling.

A Progressive Journey:

The game’s puzzles and challenges act as a progressive assessment of the player’s growth. As players become more adept at using their abilities, the game presents more complex scenarios. This approach not only reinforces the narrative but also allows players to feel a sense of growth alongside the protagonist, Sargon.

Expansive Map and Intricate Themes:

The Lost Crown features a massive map with numerous hidden secrets and areas to explore. Each area has a distinct theme that influences the type of platforming challenges players can expect. From sand-filled corridors with deadly spikes to cursed library sections, the game keeps players engaged and constantly discovering new elements.

