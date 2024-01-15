Hi-Rez Studios’ Decision Not to Port Skins to Smite 2 Sparks Controversy

Summary: Hi-Rez Studios, the developer of the popular free-to-play game Smite, recently announced the launch of Smite 2. However, the decision not to port the original game’s skins to the sequel has sparked controversy among players who have paid for these cosmetic items. Hi-Rez Studios explained that the move from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 5 is a “multi-generational leap” and porting the content would require significant time and resources. To compensate, the developer has introduced a Legacy Gems system that rewards Smite 1 players with virtual currency for use in Smite 2. Despite the release of Smite 2, the original game will still be available and will continue to receive regular updates.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Hi-Rez Studios not porting the original game’s skins to Smite 2?

A: The developer has stated that porting the content would require a significant amount of time and resources due to the shift to Unreal Engine 5.

Q: How is Hi-Rez Studios compensating players who have purchased skins in Smite 1?

A: The developer has introduced a Legacy Gems system that rewards Smite 1 players with virtual currency that can be used in Smite 2.

Q: Will the original Smite game continue to receive updates?

A: Yes, Hi-Rez Studios has confirmed that the original game will still be available and will receive regular updates in the foreseeable future.

Q: When will Smite 2 be launched?

A: Smite 2 is set to launch on PC, Xbox Series X and S, and PlayStation 5 with full crossplay.

Q: Where can I find more information about Hi-Rez Studios and Smite?

A: You can find more information on Hi-Rez Studios’ website or follow them on Twitter at @HiRezStudios.