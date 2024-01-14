Lunar Lander Mission Ends in Disappointment

Astrobotic Technology’s ambitious lunar lander mission, which aimed to make history by sending an American spacecraft to the moon, has been plagued by setbacks. Last week, the mission suffered a propellant leak that has now forced the lander to change course and head back towards Earth, where it is expected to burn up in the atmosphere.

The Peregrine Mission 1, as it was known, was a significant milestone for both Astrobotic and the United States. It would have been the first time in over 50 years that the U.S. returned to the lunar surface.

The lander was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket. However, shortly after the launch, Astrobotic discovered a propulsion anomaly that led to a critical loss of propellant for the lander.

Despite efforts to address the propellant leak, Astrobotic has now determined that a soft landing on the moon is not possible. Instead, they expect the lander to reenter Earth’s atmosphere and burn up.

Astrobotic, based in Pittsburgh, had originally hoped to fly the lander as close to the lunar surface as possible before running out of fuel. However, the propellant leak has made that scenario impossible.

NASA science associate administrator Nicky Fox recognized the challenges inherent in sending a spacecraft to the moon and commended Astrobotic for their hard work and commitment.

