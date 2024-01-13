Introducing the Patriot Viper PV573: A High-Performance SSD with Advanced Cooling

Patriot showcased its highly anticipated flagship solid-state drive, the Viper PV573, at CES this year. This upcoming SSD offers an impressive PCIe 5.0 x4 interface, but what truly sets it apart is its innovative cooling system. With a massive cooler featuring a blower fan, the Viper PV573 boasts exceptional performance while maintaining a remarkably low operating temperature.

The Viper PV573 SSD is powered by the Phison PS5026-E26 controller and utilizes Micron’s B58R 3D TLC NAND with a 2400 MT/s data transfer rate. It is available in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, catering to a wide range of storage needs. Patriot claims that these drives can deliver sequential read speeds of up to 14,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 12,000 MB/s, making them among the best SSDs on the market.

What truly sets the Viper PV573 apart from its competitors is its robust cooling system. Equipped with an aluminum radiator, a heatshield, and a blower fan, this SSD ensures optimal heat dissipation. The heatshield directs the fan’s airflow through the heatsink, effectively maintaining the drive’s operating temperature at a stable 45ºC. This feature prevents thermal throttling even during intensive workloads, guaranteeing smooth and reliable performance.

The cooling system’s design is both effective and durable. The substantial 16.5 mm z-height may require external power, but the blower fan itself is rated for an impressive 25,000 hours of operation, equivalent to approximately two years and ten months.

Patriot plans to release the Viper PV573 SSD in 2024, but pricing details have not yet been disclosed. However, given its premium features and cutting-edge performance, it is expected to be competitively priced compared to other high-end PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

Summary

FAQ

