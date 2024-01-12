Overwatch 2 Introduces Self-Healing for All Heroes: A Game-Changing Update

Overwatch 2 is set to revolutionize the game with an upcoming update that will provide every character with a self-healing passive ability. This significant change was revealed by game director Aaron Keller in a recent blog post.

Keller explained that tank and damage heroes will receive a modified version of the passive healing that was previously exclusive to support players. In Overwatch 2, support heroes can recover 15 HP per second if they manage to go 1.5 seconds without taking damage, thereby enhancing their survivability.

While the specific details regarding the amount of health gained and the duration required for healing remain undisclosed, Keller stated that this adjustment will grant non-support players more options for self-sustainability. Moreover, it aims to relieve the pressure on support players by enabling individual heroes to take greater control over their own health pool.

This transformation has sparked various reactions from the community. Some support players feel that it diminishes the uniqueness and importance of their role, while others worry that tank and damage heroes may neglect their support counterparts and stray from team objectives.

Keller acknowledged the potential implications of such a sweeping change and emphasized that Blizzard has the option to revert it if it negatively impacts the game. While the update aims to alleviate the burden placed on support players, it is crucial for Blizzard to strike a balance and ensure that healing numbers do not spiral out of control.

As Overwatch 2 prepares to introduce this game-changing update, players can look forward to a “quicker play” spin on the standard Quick Play mode, where objective capture times will be significantly reduced for a limited time.

