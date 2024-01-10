No Biological Creatures Could Survive Journey to Earth, Says Astrophysicist

Renowned astrophysicist Avi Loeb debunks reports of alien sightings on Earth, stating that biological creatures would not be able to survive the journey. According to Loeb, it would take approximately one billion years to travel from one side of the Milky Way galaxy to the other, making it highly unlikely that any spacecraft from another star would carry living organisms. This statement comes amidst an increase in reports of UFO sightings, with videos and pictures of alleged alien craft going viral online.

Loeb’s argument aligns with NASA’s recent findings, which concluded that extraterrestrial life is unlikely to be the cause of UFO sightings. NASA has even established a new position to oversee research on UFOs. While the agency did not find evidence of an extraterrestrial origin for these unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), they acknowledge that the nature of these sightings remains unknown.

Instead of biological creatures, Loeb suggests that any alien craft would more likely be the result of artificial intelligence. He explains that biological beings would not withstand the harsh conditions of interstellar space for such a long period. Rather, if these spacecraft are indeed autonomous, they likely possess advanced artificial intelligence.

Experts in the field also acknowledge the potential of artificial intelligence in space travel. Ziven Havens, the policy director of the Bull Moose Project, believes that AI could open up new possibilities for manned and unmanned space missions by reducing costs and increasing safety.

Samuel Mangold-Lenett, a staff editor at The Federalist, emphasizes the role of AI in enabling spacecraft to navigate the challenges of space and sustain life in extreme environments.

Loeb further argues for greater transparency from the U.S. government regarding their knowledge of UFOs. He believes that disclosing such evidence to scientists and researchers would greatly aid in understanding these unexplained phenomena, saving time and resources in the search for evidence of extraterrestrial life.

