New OnePlus Buds 3 TWS to Launch Alongside OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R

OnePlus has announced the upcoming launch of its OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds alongside the release of the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones. The Buds 3 will feature a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver and offer up to 44 hours of battery life. They will be available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray and will have a lightweight form factor. The OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones are expected to be priced between ₹58,000 and ₹69,999, based on recent leaks. The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and HDR10+ support. It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and offers multiple memory configurations. The smartphone also boasts an impressive camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 64MP telephoto sensor.

1. When will the OnePlus Buds 3 TWS be launched?

– The OnePlus Buds 3 TWS will be launched on January 23 alongside the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones.

2. What are the key features of the OnePlus Buds 3?

– The OnePlus Buds 3 will feature a 10.4mm composite diaphragm driver, up to 44 hours of battery life, and IP55 rating. They will also have support for LHDC 5.0 audio and Bluetooth 5.3.

3. What colors will the OnePlus Buds 3 be available in?

– The OnePlus Buds 3 will be available in Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray.

4. How much will the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones cost?

– Recent leaks suggest that the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R smartphones could be priced between ₹58,000 and ₹69,999.

5. What are the key specifications of the OnePlus 12?

– The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch Fluid AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, up to 24GB of RAM, and a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide sensor, and 64MP telephoto sensor.

