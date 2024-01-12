Noise Launches Gaming Earbuds with Immersive Audio Experience

Summary: Noise has announced the release of its latest product, the Noise Buds Combat X, a gaming True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds that offer an immersive audio experience. With Gaming Spatial Audio feature, these earbuds promise to replicate the 7.1 surround sound experience while gaming. In addition, the Noise Buds Combat X features dynamic RGB lights for a fully immersive adventure.

A New Era of Gaming Audio with Noise Buds Combat X

Noise, a leading audio brand, has unveiled a game-changer in the world of gaming audio with the launch of the Noise Buds Combat X. This cutting-edge TWS earbuds are designed to elevate your gaming experience to a whole new level.

Gaming Spatial Audio takes center stage in the Noise Buds Combat X, allowing gamers to enjoy high-quality audio with balanced equalization. The earbuds are finely tuned to deliver heightened directional awareness within the gaming environment, making it easier to pinpoint enemy movements and immerse yourself in the virtual world.

With a low latency gaming mode, the Noise Buds Combat X reduces lags and delays, ensuring that in-game actions are executed seamlessly. This means you can react faster and maintain a competitive edge over your opponents.

The Instacharge™ Technology takes care of uninterrupted gaming sessions. In just 10 minutes of charging, you get a whopping 180 minutes of playtime, so you never have to worry about running out of battery during those intense gaming marathons.

The Noise Buds Combat X also boasts Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), which enhances audio clarity and reduces background noise during online gaming sessions. This enables clear communication with your teammates, ensuring effective teamwork and strategizing.

Water-resistant with an IPX5 rating, these earbuds are designed to withstand your active gaming lifestyle. Whether you’re sweating it out during intense gaming sessions or caught in unexpected rain, the Noise Buds Combat X can handle it all.

The Noise Buds Combat X is available in four stylish colors – Shadow Grey, Thunder Blue, Covert White, and Stealth Black. You can purchase these gaming earbuds from leading online retailers such as Flipkart, Amazon, and gonoise.com at the special launch price of Rs 1,399.

With its impressive features and immersive audio experience, the Noise Buds Combat X is set to revolutionize gaming audio and take your gaming adventures to a whole new level.

FAQ

Q: What is Gaming Spatial Audio?



A: Gaming Spatial Audio is a technology that mimics the surround sound experience, allowing gamers to have a more immersive and realistic audio experience while playing.

Q: How long does the battery last on the Noise Buds Combat X?



A: The Noise Buds Combat X offers an impressive playtime of up to 60 hours in the dedicated game mode.

Q: Are the Noise Buds Combat X water-resistant?



A: Yes, the Noise Buds Combat X is designed with an IPX5 water resistance rating, making it suitable for an active gaming lifestyle.

Q: Can I use the Noise Buds Combat X for communication during gaming?



A: Absolutely! The Noise Buds Combat X features Quad Mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), which ensures clear audio communication with your teammates.