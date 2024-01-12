Capcom Releases Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats for December

Summary: Capcom has released the latest character usage stats for Street Fighter 6 in December. While Ken remains at the top in most ranks, there have been some interesting shifts in the rankings. Juri Han has seen a steady increase in popularity, consistently placing in the top three across ranks except for Master. On the other hand, the newest fighter, A.K.I., has experienced a downward trend for the second month in a row. Additionally, the least popular characters in the game are Lily, Dhalsim, Blanka, E. Honda, and Rashid. Capcom may consider making these characters more appealing in the upcoming balance update.

Juri Han Rises in Popularity, A.K.I. Declines

Juri Han, a character in Street Fighter 6, has been steadily gaining popularity since November. She now ranks among the top three in every rank except Master, where she stands fourth. On the other hand, A.K.I., the newest addition to the game, has seen a decline in usage for two consecutive months. Although the drop-offs are not as significant as in November, A.K.I. is not performing as well as expected.

Unpopular Characters in the Game

The stats reveal that the least favorite characters to play as in Street Fighter 6 are Lily, Dhalsim, Blanka, E. Honda, and Rashid. It is not surprising that E. Honda and Lily are ranked low, as they are considered to be challenging characters to win with. Blanka shows some promise in the hands of Bandits|MenaRD, but few other players have achieved success with him. Dhalsim has always been a niche character, appealing to those who can strategize creatively and have the patience to master his unique playstyle. The surprising inclusion among the least popular characters is Rashid, who is typically regarded as having strong potential in tier lists. His complexity and unique mechanics may be contributing to his low usage.

Future Balance Updates

Since October, Lily, Dhalsim, Blanka, E. Honda, and Rashid have consistently ranked at the bottom. This indicates that Capcom may prioritize making these characters more appealing in future balance updates. Players can view the full December stats to see how their main characters are faring and share their thoughts on the current standings.

