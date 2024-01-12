Nintendo Switch Online Adds Two Classic RPGs to Catalogue

Summary: Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Pack additionnel will soon have the opportunity to play two classic RPGs, Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age, for free. These beloved games, released in 2001 and 2002 respectively, offer players immersive fantasy worlds and compelling storylines. The games will be available on January 17, adding to the diverse retro catalogue that includes titles such as GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X. This is great news for RPG enthusiasts and a delightful continuation of the post-holiday gaming gifts.

FAQ:

1. Which games are being added to the Nintendo Switch Online catalogue?

– Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age.

2. Are these games free?

– Yes, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Pack additionnel can play these games for free.

3. When will the games be available?

– The games will be available on January 17.

4. What other games are included in the retro catalogue?

– The retro catalogue includes titles such as GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Paper Mario, and F-Zero X.

5. Are Golden Sun and Golden Sun: The Lost Age worth playing?

– Yes, these classic RPGs offer rich fantasy worlds, engaging characters, and captivating stories.

6. How can I access the games?

– Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Pack additionnel can access the games through the catalogue.

7. Can I play the games if I don’t have the Pack additionnel?

– No, these games are exclusively available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers with the Pack additionnel.

8. What other games should I try on Nintendo Switch Online?

– Jet Force Gemini, Harvest Moon 64, and 1080° Snowboarding are highly recommended among the numerous accessible games on the service.

