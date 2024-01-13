Nike’s .Swoosh Expanding into Video Games, Future Gaming Activations Unclear

Nike’s blockchain and digital wearables division, .Swoosh, announced its plans to venture further into the video game industry in the coming year. However, it remains uncertain if these future gaming activations will involve non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

In a blog post, Nike’s .Swoosh stated that the value of virtual products should be centered around the joy they bring to users and their ability to express themselves, rather than being solely transactional. The post also mentioned the launch of a new line of virtual products called “Nike In-Game Wearables,” which can be purchased and worn directly in favorite video games. These wearables will not require crypto wallets, as users only need to link their game accounts.

While Nike has been involved in the blockchain space through its RTFKT acquisition and .Swoosh platform for a few years, the company has been cautious with the phrasing of its digital items and has not consistently released them on the blockchain. Although .Swoosh previously released digital sneaker NFTs on Polygon and teased potential collaborations with EA Sports and Fortnite, the latter turned out to be a digital collectibles campaign that did not utilize blockchain technology.

Interestingly, Nike distinguishes between its “digital collectibles” or NFTs and “in-game wearables,” suggesting that the latter may not be crypto-related and could resemble its collaborative effort with Fortnite. However, the blog post mentions that owners of Nike digital collectibles (NFTs) will have the option to transfer their items to personal crypto wallets later this year, enabling trading on marketplaces that guarantee royalties to creators.

Despite this information, it remains unclear how many, if any, of Nike’s future video game integrations will involve NFTs, as the company has not addressed Decrypt’s request for clarification. Nike suggests that building its own NFT marketplace would divert attention from product creation and storytelling, indicating that a proprietary NFT marketplace is not in the company’s plans.

