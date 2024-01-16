New Gaming Keyboards on Sale: Spigen 8K, Razer BlackWidow V4 X, and CORSAIR AIR

Summary:

If you’re in the market for a new gaming keyboard, now is a great time to make a purchase. We’ve found some fantastic deals on Spigen, Razer, and CORSAIR keyboards that are sure to enhance your gaming experience. From the Spigen 8K gaming keyboard with its impressive 8K polling and scan rate to the Razer BlackWidow V4 X and CORSAIR AIR keyboards, there’s something for every gamer’s preference and budget. Don’t miss out on these discounts!

New Gaming Keyboards on Sale:

1. Spigen 8K Gaming Keyboard: Originally priced at $200, the Spigen 8K gaming keyboard has dropped to $134.99 on Amazon. With Cherry Brown switches, 8,000Hz polling and scan rate, and customizable RGB lighting, this keyboard offers an exceptional gaming experience. It also comes with multifunction dial keys for controlling volume, monitor brightness, and more.

2. Razer BlackWidow V4 X: For those who prefer Razer keyboards, the BlackWidow V4 X is a great option. Priced at $130, it offers similar features to the Spigen 8K keyboard but at a lower price point. Stay within the Razer ecosystem and save even more with the Huntsman V2 TKL Tenkeyless model at $110.

3. CORSAIR AIR Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: If you’re looking for a thin and wireless keyboard, the CORSAIR AIR is a top choice. It has an ultra-thin design and is currently on sale for $80 on Amazon, the best price we’ve seen so far. This keyboard offers a premium gaming experience with its sleek design and advanced features.

