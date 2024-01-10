NASA Considers Synthetic Biology to Provide Safe Drinking Water for Astronauts on Mars

Summary:

NASA is exploring the use of synthetic biology to remove toxic perchlorates from Martian ice deposits, making the water suitable for drinking by astronauts. Perchlorates are compounds found on Mars that make water undrinkable and unsuitable for growing crops. Current methods of removing perchlorates require excessive equipment, energy, and water. The proposed solution involves using genetically engineered bacteria to convert perchlorates into oxygen and chloride, directly eliminating them from the water.

Exploring New Horizons in Water Treatment on Mars

Imagine this: astronauts on a mission to Mars, exploring and researching the red planet, only to find themselves facing a critical problem – an abundance of toxic compounds in the water. This scenario, commonly found in adventure fiction, may soon become a real challenge for future astronauts on Mars.

Perchlorates, a class of compounds containing the ion CLO₄, are the culprits. These molecules are not prevalent on Earth due to our planet’s volatile environment. However, on Mars, the combination of a lack of oxygen and water, along with continuous exposure to ultraviolet and cosmic rays, has saturated the soil and ice deposits with perchlorates.

Not only are perchlorates corrosive, but they also rendered water from Martian ice undrinkable and unsuitable for various purposes. Previous methods of removing perchlorates were impractical due to the significant amount of equipment, energy, and water required.

To address this issue, NASA is now considering a groundbreaking proposal. The agency aims to utilize synthetic biology to tackle the problem head-on. The solution involves genetically engineered bacteria that can break down perchlorates, converting them into oxygen and chloride. This innovative approach directly eliminates the perchlorates rather than filtering them out for later disposal.

While bacteria with the ability to perform this reaction exist naturally on Earth, they are not suitable for the conditions on Mars. Therefore, scientists plan to insert the key genes responsible for catalyzing the reaction into a specific strain of bacteria approved for spaceflight.

The research team behind this proposal believes that this method is not only scalable but also provides a practical solution for astronauts to obtain safe drinking water on Mars. In addition to mitigating the risk posed by perchlorates, this synthetic biology approach could open doors for sustainable water treatment systems in future space missions.

