MSI Plans to Expand Handheld Gaming PC Lineup with Upcoming Claw Versions

Summary: MSI, the well-known gaming PC manufacturer, is looking to expand its handheld gaming PC lineup with future versions of the MSI Claw. An executive from the company has stated that they are already working on the second, third, and fourth models of the Claw handheld device.

MSI has made its presence felt in the handheld gaming PC market with the introduction of the MSI Claw, based on the Intel Core Ultra hardware. This device joins the ranks of other major players in the market, such as the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. While it remains to be seen if these companies are fully committed to the Steam Deck format, MSI seems to be taking the lead with its plans for multiple versions of the Claw.

In an interview with IGN, MSI’s System Product Manager, Clifford Chun, discussed the creation of the Claw and the company’s vision for its future. According to Chun, the company envisions a lifespan of two to three years for the Claw, similar to their laptop models. However, he revealed that this is just the beginning, stating, “So, this will be only the first version of our Claw. We are anticipating to come out with version 2, version 3, version 4 down the road and it’s already in the pipeline.”

While these statements hint at MSI’s commitment to the handheld gaming PC market, there are a few caveats. Chun explained that the development of future Claw models would rely on advancements in CPU and integrated graphics technology that are not currently available. Furthermore, the two-to-three-year timeline aligns with Valve’s plan for the next version of the Steam Deck, suggesting that the Claw’s evolution may follow a similar release pattern.

It is important to note that MSI’s intention to release multiple versions of the Claw does not guarantee their existence. The success or failure of the initial model will likely play a significant role in determining the company’s continued investment in this market segment. However, the fact that MSI is already anticipating future iterations indicates their confidence in the longevity and potential of the PC gaming handheld space.

FAQ:

Q: Is MSI planning to release more versions of the Claw handheld gaming PC?

A: Yes, according to an executive from MSI, the company is already working on the development of the second, third, and fourth models of the Claw.

Q: Will the future Claw versions depend on advancements in CPU and integrated graphics technology?

A: Yes, MSI recognizes that future Claw models will rely on upgrades in CPU and integrated graphics technology that are not yet available.

Q: How long is the expected lifespan of the MSI Claw?

A: MSI expects the Claw to have a two-to-three-year lifecycle, similar to their laptops.

Q: Does the anticipation of future Claw versions indicate MSI’s commitment to the handheld gaming PC market?

A: While the success of the initial model will ultimately determine MSI’s continued investment, the fact that the company is already planning for future iterations suggests their confidence in the market’s potential.