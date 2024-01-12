MSI Claw: A New Player in the Handheld Gaming PC Market

Summary

MSI has made waves at CES 2024 with the announcement of their first-ever handheld gaming PC, the MSI Claw. Priced at $699, the Claw enters a market that has already been established by Valve’s Steam Deck. What sets the Claw apart is its use of Intel as both its CPU and GPU, making it the first device of its kind to do so. Additionally, the Claw incorporates AI technology, which is a prominent trend at this year’s CES. MSI plans to continue expanding their presence in the hybrid PC-handheld market with future iterations of the Claw.

A New Contender in the Gaming PC Market

While the gaming PC market has seen the rise of handheld devices like the Steam Deck, MSI’s entry with the Claw brings a new level of innovation. By using Intel as both the CPU and GPU, MSI aims to deliver a powerful gaming experience in a portable form factor. The incorporation of AI technology further enhances the device’s capabilities and aligns with the overarching theme of CES 2024.

Careful Design and User Experience

MSI took great care in designing the Claw to ensure that it offers a comfortable gaming experience. The device’s two-hour battery life and lightweight design make it ideal for extended play sessions without straining the user’s hands. MSI also focused on creating an intuitive user interface, allowing gamers to pick up the Claw and start playing without a steep learning curve.

The Future of the MSI Claw

MSI has bold plans for the Claw’s future. They plan to release updated versions of the device, with the possibility of incorporating an OLED display and improved specifications. The aim is to support the Claw for a minimum of two to three years, catering to the ever-increasing demands of new game titles. Additionally, MSI has confirmed that the development of future versions of the Claw is already underway.

Frequently Asked Questions

What sets the MSI Claw apart from other handheld gaming PCs?

The MSI Claw stands out with its use of Intel as both the CPU and GPU, as well as its incorporation of AI technology, delivering a unique gaming experience.

Will there be future iterations of the MSI Claw?

Yes, MSI has confirmed that they have plans for version 2, version 3, and version 4 of the Claw, indicating their commitment to the handheld gaming PC market.

What can gamers expect from the Claw’s design?

MSI prioritized user comfort and intuitive design when creating the Claw. The device offers a lightweight form factor, a two-hour battery life, and an easy-to-use interface.

How long will MSI support the Claw?

MSI aims to support the Claw for a minimum of two to three years, ensuring compatibility with new game titles. However, for retro gamers, the Claw can last up to 10 years.

