Minisforum Unveils Cutting-Edge Mini PCs at CES 2024

Minisforum, a renowned tech company, has recently showcased a range of innovative mini PCs at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. One of the highlights of their lineup is the Minisforum UH185 Ultra, which boasts impressive specifications and is considered the flagship product for the year.

The UH185 Ultra is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, with 16 cores and 22 threads. It has a maximum boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz and features an integrated Arc GPU with eight Xe cores running at up to 2.35 GHz. This processor is the cream of the crop from Intel’s Meteor Lake series and is also found in top-end laptops and the Asus ROG NUC configuration.

A standout feature of the UH185 Ultra is its integrated touch screen with an FHD webcam positioned just above it. The included stand allows users to adjust the angle of the screen and camera for various purposes, such as video conferencing, system monitoring, or creative projects.

Other notable specifications of the UH185 Ultra include dual 5G RJ45 network ports, dual USB4 interfaces supporting DP and Thunderbolt, and support for up to 96GB of RAM via dual DDR5-5600 SODIMM slots. It also has dual M.2 PCIe4.0 x4 SSD slots and an SD card slot for expansion.

In addition to its impressive hardware, the UH185 Ultra is marketed as an AI PC, thanks to its built-in NPU (Neural Processing Unit). This feature enhances the device’s capabilities for AI-related tasks.

As for pricing and availability, Minisforum has not yet provided specific information. However, given its flagship status, the UH185 Ultra is expected to be competitively priced and will likely be available in the near future.

Overall, Minisforum’s latest lineup of mini PCs, including the UH185 Ultra, showcases their commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology in a small form factor. These devices offer impressive performance, versatile features, and potential for various applications.

