Minisforum Unveils Next-Gen Mini PCs with Powerful CPU

Minisforum, a leading manufacturer of mini PCs, is set to revolutionize the market with its upcoming lineup of high-performance machines. The company has introduced two new models, the UH185 Ultra and the HX200G, featuring cutting-edge CPUs from Intel and AMD, respectively.

The UH185 Ultra is powered by Intel’s flagship “Core Ultra” CPU, the Core Ultra 9 185H. With 16 cores, 22 threads, and a powerful NPU for AI processing, this Mini PC delivers exceptional performance. It also comes with the latest Arc Xe-LPG integrated graphics, capable of handling demanding tasks. One notable feature is the 4-inch auxiliary screen on top of the chassis, which provides real-time metrics and can be fully customized. The UH185 Ultra is packed with additional features, including support for DDR5-5600 memory, multiple storage slots, USB4 ports, and Ethernet LAN ports. With its compact design and powerful specifications, this Mini PC is expected to make waves in the market.

On the other hand, the HX200G Mini PC is equipped with AMD’s Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU, offering 16 cores and 32 threads. This Mini PC is designed for high-end users who require substantial multi-threading power. It also features a discrete graphics card, the AMD Radeon RX 7600M XT, for enhanced graphics performance. The HX200G sports a unique design with a vertical stand and large exhaust vents, ensuring effective cooling. Additionally, it is the first Mini PC to offer a PCIe Gen5 NVMe SSD slot, further boosting its storage capabilities.

Minisforum is also expanding its product range with the upcoming release of the EM780 Mini PC, featuring the Ryzen 7 7840U APU. This compact and powerful machine is set to be the fastest in its form factor. Furthermore, the company is introducing the BD790i motherboard, which offers improved performance compared to its predecessor.

With its innovative designs and powerful specifications, Minisforum is poised to capture the attention of high-end users in 2024. The pricing and availability of the UH185 Ultra and HX200G have yet to be announced, but they are expected to launch in the first half of the year.

