Microsoft Explores USB4 Support in Windows 11

Microsoft is currently in the process of testing support for the USB4 Version 2.0 specification in Windows 11. This update will enable transfer speeds of up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables. The introduction of USB4 Gen4 in September 2022 brings enhanced transfer bandwidth, catering to the needs of higher-performance displays, USB-based hubs and docks, and storage devices.

According to the Windows Insider Program Team, USB 80Gbps support will initially be available on select devices powered by the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors. Devices such as the new Razer Blade 18 will have the privilege of experiencing this feature. The support is fully compatible with peripherals designed for older USB and Thunderbolt generations, meaning it will work seamlessly with all USB Type-C features.

Windows 11 users can get a glimpse of USB 80Gbps functionality through the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23615, recently released on the Dev Channel. For those interested, ISO images of this build are available for download through the Windows Insider Preview Downloads page.

In addition to USB4 Gen4 support, Microsoft is also experimenting with a new option called Windows Copilot. This feature enables Windows Insiders to configure the automatic opening of Copilot on login, specifically for systems with widescreen displays. Users can manage this setting through the “Settings > Personalization > Copilot” section.

As Microsoft continues to roll out these new features, it is important to note that not all Insiders in the Dev Channel will immediately have access to them. The rollout is happening in stages. Initially, Copilot in Windows will be available to Windows Insiders in select regions, including North America, the United Kingdom, and parts of Asia and South America, with more markets being added over time.

Furthermore, the latest build brings an upgraded Windows share dialog, allowing users to send links to their contacts on popular platforms such as WhatsApp, Gmail, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn. Users can access the Windows share window in Microsoft Edge by clicking on the share icon in the toolbar’s top right corner and selecting the desired sharing option.

With these exciting updates and improvements, Microsoft continues to enhance the Windows 11 experience for its users, catering to their evolving needs and preferences.

FAQs

What is USB4 Gen4?

USB4 Gen4 is the latest USB standard that offers enhanced transfer bandwidth of up to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cables, satisfying the requirements of high-performance displays, USB-based hubs and docks, and storage devices.

Which devices will support USB 80Gbps initially?

USB 80Gbps support will be available initially on select devices powered by the Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors, such as the Razer Blade 18.

Is USB4 Gen4 backwards compatible with older USB and Thunderbolt generations?

Yes, USB4 Gen4 is fully backwards compatible with peripherals designed for older generations of USB and Thunderbolt. It works alongside all other USB Type-C features.

How can users configure the automatic opening of Windows Copilot on login?

Users can manage the automatic opening of Windows Copilot on login by navigating to “Settings > Personalization > Copilot” in Windows 11.

Which regions will have access to Copilot in Windows initially?

Copilot in Windows will be available in preview to Windows Insiders in North America, the United Kingdom, and parts of Asia and South America. More markets will be included over time.