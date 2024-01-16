Microsoft Rebrands AI Image Creation Service, Moving Away From Bing Branding

Microsoft has made another move to distance itself from the Bing branding, as it quietly rebrands its AI-based service, formerly known as Bing Image Creator. The service, now called Image Creator from Designer, offers faster and more detailed AI image creation capabilities.

This marks the second time that Microsoft has chosen to move away from the Bing name for its AI services. The new Image Creator from Designer utilizes Microsoft Designer, a tool that enables users to create graphics such as websites and invitations with the help of OpenAI’s DALL-E AI model. Through a few text prompts, users can craft visually appealing designs without extensive graphic design knowledge.

In November, Microsoft introduced support for the latest DALL-E 3 model to Designer. Currently in public preview and available for free, Designer is anticipated to eventually offer certain features that may require a fee to access once it reaches general availability. While Microsoft has not yet announced a specific timeline for this transition, the company remains committed to enhancing Designer’s capabilities.

This rebranding move aligns with Microsoft’s earlier decision to rename its AI chatbot from Bing Chat to Copilot. By reserving the Bing name for its internet search services, Microsoft aims to create a clear distinction between its search offerings and AI-based services, positioning Bing as a leader within the search industry.

As Microsoft continues to evolve its AI landscape, it is evident that the company is focused on refining its brand identity and expanding its range of AI-powered products and services. With the rebranded Image Creator from Designer, users can expect enhanced AI image creation capabilities and a growing suite of tools to support their creative endeavors.

