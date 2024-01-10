The Dire Future of Antarctica’s Coastal Waters

New research indicates that by the year 2100, the acidity of Antarctica’s coastal waters could double, posing a severe threat to marine life in the Southern Ocean. The increasing acidity, primarily caused by CO2 emissions, has the potential to disrupt the entire ecosystem, endangering species like whales and penguins.

According to a study conducted by scientists at the University of Colorado Boulder, the upper 650 feet (200 meters) of the ocean, where much marine life is found, could experience a more than 100% increase in acidity compared to levels in the 1990s. The results of this study were published in the journal Nature Communications.

Ocean acidification, which occurs as a result of increasing CO2 emissions, is a significant consequence of climate change. The oceans act as a buffer against rising CO2 levels by absorbing approximately 30% of the emissions. However, as more CO2 dissolves in the seawater, it becomes more acidic. The Southern Ocean surrounding Antarctica is particularly vulnerable to acidification due to colder water’s tendency to absorb more CO2. Additionally, ocean currents in the area contribute to the relatively acidic conditions.

The research team used computer models to simulate how the seawater in the Southern Ocean would change throughout the 21st century. They found that without significant reductions in CO2 emissions, the entire water column of the coastal Southern Ocean, including the bottom layers, could experience severe acidification. This poses a significant threat to the marine species that inhabit these waters.

The study also examined the conditions in Antarctica’s marine protected areas (MPAs). Currently, there are two MPAs in the Southern Ocean, covering about 12% of the region’s water. Scientists have proposed the establishment of three additional MPAs, which would encompass approximately 60% of the Antarctic Ocean. However, the researchers’ models showed that both the existing and proposed MPAs would still experience substantial acidification by the end of the century.

The impacts of ocean acidification on the food web are concerning. Previous studies have shown that phytoplankton, the foundation of the marine food web, grow at a slower rate or die out in more acidic water. Furthermore, the shells of organisms like sea snails and sea urchins weaken in acidic conditions. These changes can disrupt the food web and have ripple effects on top predators such as whales and penguins.

To avoid severe ocean acidification in the Southern Ocean, the study emphasizes the urgent need to reduce CO2 emissions. Only under the lowest emission scenario, with quick and aggressive emission reductions, could the world potentially avoid these dire consequences.

In summary, the future of Antarctica’s coastal waters looks grim unless immediate action is taken to curb CO2 emissions. The acidification of these waters threatens the delicate balance of marine life and poses a significant risk to the entire ecosystem.