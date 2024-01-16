Introducing Lucilius: A Powerful Addition to Granblue Fantasy Versus

Granblue Fantasy Versus has had an impressive start in its first month, and fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the game’s first new character post-launch. Today, Cygames has released the official character guide for Lucilius, the king of fallen angels, showcasing his unique mechanics and abilities in battle.

Lucilius possesses his own Blade Level meter, which is separate from the SBA Gauge. Although his special skills have longer cooldowns compared to other fighters, using these skills increases his Blade Level, subsequently reducing his cooldowns. This means that Lucilius starts off as a slow starter but grows increasingly powerful as the match progresses.

One of Lucilius’ skills is Iblis, a multi-hit projectile attack that has various versions. The medium version is perfect for blockstring pressure, while the heavy version is great for oki (knockdown pressure). The ultimate and EX versions of Iblis have increased speed and range, making them formidable tools in Lucilius’ arsenal.

Another skill, Phosphorus, utilizes the golden blade floating on Lucilius’ back. Depending on the button inputs, Phosphorus can slash downwards or upwards, allowing for combo extensions and invincibility frames in certain situations.

Iscariot is a dash attack with quick startup. The light version causes a wall bounce in the corner, while the medium, heavy, and EX versions turn it into an advancing hit grab, providing different offensive options for Lucilius.

Finally, there’s Tessera, a teleportation skill that grants invulnerability during travel. The medium version releases a small explosion in front of Lucilius, while the heavy version allows him to warp above the opponent. The ultimate version can be used for combo extensions, further enabling Lucilius’ aggressive playstyle.

Lucilius possesses a unique ability called Orbital Resonance, which restricts his movement but allows him to freely control his blades. This ability also continuously charges his Blade Level meter, further enhancing his offensive capabilities.

With hints of Beelzebub’s boss energy, Lucilius brings something distinct and fascinating to the Granblue Fantasy Versus roster. Players can look forward to his debut tomorrow, January 16, as the first character from Granblue’s Character Pass 1. Nier Automata’s 2B will follow as the next addition next month.

For a more detailed look at Lucilius in action, we recommend checking out the official character guide video below. The English voice actor brings the character to life with great enthusiasm and showcases Lucilius’ potential for exciting gameplay.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q: When will Lucilius be available in Granblue Fantasy Versus?

A: Lucilius will be joining the game’s roster on January 16.

Q: Will Lucilius be part of a character pass?

A: Yes, Lucilius is the first member of Granblue’s Character Pass 1.

Q: Which character will be added to the roster after Lucilius?

A: Nier Automata’s 2B will be the next addition next month.

Q: Can I see Lucilius in action?

A: Yes, you can watch the official character guide video below to see Lucilius’ unique skills and gameplay mechanics.