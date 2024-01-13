Why Bold Optical Eyewear Is the New Cool

Contrary to popular belief, being cool is not about slavishly following fashion trends or owning designer accessories. In fact, the latest trend that screams “cool” is bold optical eyewear. This is because individuals who wear glasses have to do so on a daily basis, and if they can pull off a pair that is out-of-the-ordinary, it suggests they have great taste in other aesthetic matters as well.

Statement eyewear has become synonymous with creative individuals in various fields, such as architects, gallery directors, and fashion industry insiders. Celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Ryan Reynolds are often seen sporting different optical eyewear, further cementing its cool factor. Brands like Miu Miu, Kenzo, and Paul & Joe have also embraced the trend on their catwalks.

Aside from its association with creativity and style, bold eyewear also offers practical benefits. It requires minimal makeup and can transform a simple outfit, such as a white shirt, into a cool and put-together look. The age-old notion that glasses make you look more intelligent and therefore more attractive also plays into its appeal.

Buying eyewear can be a daunting process, but seeking the help of professionals can make it easier. Opticians can guide individuals in selecting frames that suit their face shape and skin tone. Trying on multiple frames is necessary to find the perfect fit and style, but online platforms like Bloobloom offer free home try-on services, while websites of brands like Cutler & Gross and Jimmy Fairly provide virtual try-on options.

Bold optical eyewear is indeed a fabulous accessory that can boost confidence and make a style statement. However, it’s important to choose frames that make you feel comfortable and confident, as wearing glasses should never make you feel like you’re in costume. So, embrace the trend and find your perfect pair of cool and chic eyewear.

FAQ

Q: Who are some celebrities that embrace the trend of bold optical eyewear?

A: Cate Blanchett, Ryan Reynolds, and Zooey Deschanel are just a few examples of celebrities who are often seen wearing bold optical eyewear.

Q: How can I find the perfect pair of eyewear?

A: Seeking the help of professionals, such as opticians, can greatly assist in selecting frames that suit your face shape and skin tone. Trying on multiple frames and utilizing online platforms that offer home try-on or virtual try-on options can also be helpful.

Q: Is wearing bold eyewear expensive?

A: While some designer brands may be pricey, there are plenty of affordable options available in the market. It’s all about finding a pair that fits your budget and personal style.

Q: Can I still look stylish with minimal makeup while wearing bold eyewear?

A: Absolutely! Bold eyewear can actually enhance your natural features and make you look ‘done’ with minimal makeup. It’s a great way to achieve a stylish and effortless look.