Ducati Diavel for Bentley Sold Out Within Weeks of Launch

The limited edition Ducati Diavel V4 for Bentley, priced at £58,000, has already sold out within weeks of its global debut. This collaboration between the Italian motorcycle maker, Ducati, and the iconic British carmaker, Bentley, was a highly anticipated release in the motorcycle industry. The 500 units of the Diavel V4 were quickly reserved by eager customers.

In addition to the Diavel V4, the more exclusive Ducati Diavel for Bentley Mulliner has also been completely reserved. This ultra-limited edition bike, priced at £71,000, is limited to just 50 units and has been assigned to the respective Mulliner owners.

The Ducati Diavel V4 for Bentley was a departure from previous limited edition collaborations, as Ducati opted for the Diavel model instead of the Streetfighter. The design of the Diavel V4 was modified with the help of Bentley’s designers, resulting in a visually distinct motorcycle with new features such as a redesigned fuel tank, revised tailpipe, and new intakes matching the Bentley Batur luxury car.

Customers who managed to secure one of the limited edition Diavel bikes also have the option to customize their ride with carbon fibre components. Some parts, including the headlamp cover, exhaust, radiator shrouds, side panels, and tailpiece, are already made of carbon fibre. The bike is painted in the ‘Scarab Green’ or British Racing Green paint scheme, and features an Alcantara seat with red stitching, echoing the interior of the Batur.

The Ducati Diavel for Bentley is powered by a 1,158 cc, Granturismo V4 engine that produces 168 bhp and 126 Nm of peak torque. The engine acts as a stressed member of the aluminium monocoque chassis. The bike is equipped with USD forks at the front, a monoshock at the rear, and 17-inch alloys wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

Overall, the collaboration between Ducati and Bentley has been a resounding success, with the limited edition Diavel bikes selling out swiftly, attracting motorcycle enthusiasts and collectors alike.

