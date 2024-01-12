Lexar Introduces New High-Speed CFexpress Memory Cards

Lexar has recently unveiled its latest lineup of high-performance CFexpress memory cards. The CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Series and Type A GOLD Series are designed to leverage the power of the PCIe Gen 4 interface, enabling them to deliver blazing fast read and write speeds for professional photographers and videographers.

The CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Series boasts impressive write speeds of up to 3300 MB/s and read speeds of up to 3600 MB/s. Lexar claims that these cards have a sustained write speed of 3200 MB/s, making them ideal for capturing high-resolution images and shooting 8K videos. Moreover, they are also compatible with the VPG400 video class standard, ensuring reliable video recording performance.

On the other hand, the CFexpress 4.0 Type A GOLD Series offers read speeds of up to 1800 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1650 MB/s. These cards are targeted at photographers and videographers who require high-speed storage solutions but do not necessarily need the maximum performance offered by the Type B cards.

While Lexar’s new CFexpress cards deliver impressive speeds, it is worth noting that the highest sustained write speed required by current cameras that support CFexpress Type B cards is around 800 MB/s. However, these high-speed cards provide professionals with the headroom needed for future camera technologies and workflows.

Unfortunately, no pricing details have been announced for the CFexpress 4.0 Type B DIAMOND Series or Type A GOLD Series, and there is also no information available regarding their release dates. However, Lexar’s track record of delivering quality and high-performance memory products suggests that these new CFexpress cards will be worth the wait for photographers and videographers seeking the fastest storage solutions.

FAQ:

What is CFexpress?

CFexpress is a type of memory card format that utilizes the PCIe Gen 4 interface to achieve exceptionally fast data transfer speeds. It is commonly used in professional cameras and other devices that require high-performance storage solutions.

What are the advantages of CFexpress?

CFexpress cards offer significantly faster read and write speeds compared to previous memory card formats, making them ideal for capturing high-resolution images and recording 8K videos. These cards also provide ample headroom for future camera technologies and workflows.

