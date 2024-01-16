Is a Halo battle royale in development?

Rumors have been circulating about the cancellation of an untitled and unannounced Halo battle royale project, codenamed Project Tatanka. The speculation started with comments made during a podcast, but it has since been clarified that this is nothing more than a rumor.

The existence of this mysterious Halo battle royale was first hinted at by Certain Affinity, a support studio for Halo Infinite, back in April 2022. They announced that they were deepening their relationship with 343 Industries, the developer of Halo Infinite, but did not provide specific details about the project.

In an interview with VentureBeat in September 2022, Certain Affinity’s chief operating officer mentioned that they were working on an unannounced project for Halo Infinite, from conception to design. They also mentioned that the project had initially started as a battle royale but could evolve in different directions.

Despite all this information, no official announcement has been made regarding what Certain Affinity is actually working on. The publication that initially reported on the cancellation of the Halo battle royale project was surprised that it became a story at all.

As for whether a Halo battle royale is a good idea, it’s worth considering the existing game modes in Halo Infinite. There are already modes that resemble a traditional battle royale, such as Last Spartan Standing and the latest version of Big Team Battle.

However, what makes Halo unique and special is its strong weapons, expansive sandbox, and thrilling vehicles. These features don’t necessarily translate well into a battle royale mode, which typically involves scrounging for weapons on a massive map. It is argued that focusing on what makes Halo special and consistently updating Halo Infinite is what will keep the franchise alive, rather than mimicking trends in the gaming industry.

In conclusion, while the existence of a Halo battle royale project remains a rumor, it is unclear whether it is a necessary addition to the Halo series. The decision ultimately rests with the developers and the desires of the Halo community.

