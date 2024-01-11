Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI Brings Last Call Edition to Canada

A limited number of Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI vehicles will be available in Canada as part of the Last Call edition for the 2024 model year. This special edition follows in the footsteps of the discontinued Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer, and Grand Wagoneer, as well as the future elimination of the Ram 1500’s V8 HEMI engine by 2025.

The Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI is based on the SRT 392 Premium trim, which normally retails for around $100,000 CAD. It comes in four sleek color options: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray, and Bright White.

Dodge has added some unique design elements to make this Last Call edition stand out. The vehicle features 20-inch forged SRT wheels with a black satin finish, yellow painted Brembo SRT brake calipers, black satin vinyl “392” appliques with yellow accents on the fenders, dual center stripes with yellow borders, black exhaust tips, as well as black badges on the grille and rear liftgate.

Inside the cabin, yellow and silver stitching adorns the seats, while embroidered “392” logos can be found on the backrests. The steering wheel is wrapped in leather and suede, and various carbon fiber trims add a touch of luxury. Under the hood, the Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI retains its powerful 6.4-liter V8 HEMI engine, delivering 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing and availability details for the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI 2024 in Canada will be announced at a later date. Interested customers should act quickly, as only 100 units are planned for the Canadian market, with 25 in each color.

More special editions of the Dodge Durango will be announced later this year, some of which will be sold as 2025 models. It is already anticipated that the final special edition will be powered by the fearsome supercharged 6.2-liter “Hellcat” V8 engine, producing a formidable 710 horsepower.

In the coming years, the V8 engines in the Durango lineup will be replaced by Stellantis’ new 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine, known as the “Hurricane.” This engine will be offered in two versions, with varying power outputs, including a more powerful variant generating 510 horsepower or more.

