The Late Late Toy Show Maintains Top Spot as Most-Watched Programme in Ireland

The Late Late Toy Show has once again secured its place as the most-watched programme on television in Ireland. The 2023 festive special, hosted by Patrick Kielty, garnered a record-breaking audience of 1,575,800 viewers on RTÉ One alone. This figure surpasses the previous year’s viewership of 1,532,000, solidifying the show’s popularity and appeal.

Despite facing stiff competition, the Late Late Toy Show has firmly established itself as a staple of Irish television, ranking as the fifth biggest programme on linear television in the past two decades. It falls behind only the 2020 and 2021 Toy Shows presented by Ryan Tubridy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s emergency address in 2020, and the 2014 Toy Show, also hosted by Tubridy.

While live sports broadcasting continued to dominate viewership, with rugby accounting for six of the top 10 and 11 of the top 20 programmes, the Late Late Toy Show remains a firm favorite among Irish audiences. Patrick Kielty’s September debut on the standard edition of The Late Late Show also achieved a spot in the top 10 for the year, claiming ninth place with 833,100 viewers.

