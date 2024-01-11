Diablo IV Season 3 Set to Begin on January 23rd

In an update to the game’s login screen, it has been revealed that the next season of Diablo IV will commence on January 23rd. While an official title has not been provided, Blizzard has apparently confirmed that Season 3 is set to launch later this month. Players have noticed a banner on the game’s login screen, previously stating “Season of Blood ends on January 23, 2024,” now displaying “Next season starts on January 23, 2024,” indicating an immediate transition between seasons.

Compared to previous season launches, the timeline for Season 3 is notably shorter. With less than two weeks until the apparent launch date (and fewer working days than usual), this timeframe is significantly briefer than the transition from Season 1 to Season 2 at the end of last year. Notably, Season 2: Season of Blood was announced several months before its release on October 17th.

Blizzard has not made any official announcements, such as Campfire Chat or a patch, indicating an imminent update for Diablo. However, it is worth noting that Microsoft acquired Activision-Blizzard in the months following the announcement of Season 2 in August last year. In this context, it is possible that Diablo IV may make a surprise appearance during the upcoming Xbox Developer_Direct presentation scheduled for January 18th.

As of now, neither Blizzard nor Diablo’s official social channels have provided any details about Season 3. It is not uncommon for other studios working on multiplayer and live service games, such as NetherRealm Studios with Mortal Kombat and Epic Games with Fortnite, to take a similar approach, allowing fans enough time to enjoy the remainder of the current season before its conclusion. More details are expected to be announced soon.

In conclusion, Diablo IV fans can look forward to the upcoming Season 3, set to begin on January 23rd. While details are still scarce, players can expect an exciting new season with fresh challenges and rewards. Stay tuned for updates from Blizzard and the official Diablo social media channels for more information.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on available sources and is subject to change as official announcements and updates are made.