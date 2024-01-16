Mortal Kombat DLC Unveils Khameleon, a Unique Fighter with Powerful Moves

Summary:

In the latest Mortal Kombat DLC, a new character named Khameleon has been introduced. This character has the ability to utilize moves from popular fighters Kitana, Mileena, and Jade. Khameleon is available as a standalone purchase for $4.99, but those who have already bought the Kombat Pack can download her at no extra cost. With versatile, utility, and extender abilities, Khameleon is a force to be reckoned with.

Khameleon’s unique stances determine the moves she performs, similar to Tremor. However, her stance system operates differently, making it crucial to pay attention to the character colors she emulates on her Kameo gauge. These colors will dictate her actions.

For instance, when Khameleon mimics Jade, players gain access to Jade’s iconic Glow special, granting temporary invulnerability against projectiles. Since players have no control over which female ninja Khameleon imitates, timing becomes essential for utilizing her effectively.

Finding the best synergy between Khameleon and other characters will require experimentation. This new DLC introduces a fresh twist to the Mortal Kombat gameplay, offering players a chance to master and strategize with Khameleon’s unique moveset.

FAQ:

Q: How can I obtain Khameleon?

A: Khameleon can be purchased as a standalone DLC for $4.99, or if you already own the Kombat Pack, you can download her at no additional cost.

Q: What makes Khameleon special?

A: Khameleon has the ability to use moves from Kitana, Mileena, and Jade, making her a versatile and powerful fighter.

Q: How does Khameleon’s stance system work?

A: Khameleon’s unique stances determine the moves she performs. Players need to pay attention to the character colors she emulates on her Kameo gauge, as it determines her actions.