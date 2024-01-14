The Hidden Gem: Reviving a Vintage 1938 Ford Convertible Hot Rod

Summary:

Discovering forgotten treasures in old garages seems to be a common occurrence. While many of these finds are often classic cars that were once regular daily drivers, there’s also the possibility of stumbling upon hidden hot rods. This was the case with the recently unearthed 1938 Ford Convertible Hot Rod discovered by the Iron Trap Garage team. After being stashed away since 1973, the time has finally come to give this vintage beauty its first bath and assess the condition of its engine.

The Excitement of Unveiling:

In a new video released by Iron Trap Garage, the captivating story unfolds as the 1938 Ford Convertible Hot Rod is carefully wheeled out of the dusty confines of its long-lost garage sanctuary. The anticipation mounts as the team prepares to inspect this automotive relic for the first time in over five decades.

The Mystery of the Drivetrain:

One of the primary concerns is whether the engine is even salvageable. During the extraction process, the transmission proved to be stubborn and refused to shift gears. This led to the car being dragged out of its resting place. To kick off the restoration journey, Matt and Steve focus on investigating the cause behind the transmission’s reluctance and inspecting the possibility of a functioning rear wheel drive. Once these issues are resolved, the team can then move on to determining whether the Pontiac engine is seized or shows signs of life.

Exciting Prospects:

This 1938 Ford Convertible Hot Rod promises an extraordinary journey of revival. With its rich history and various modifications, it holds significant potential for an impressive restoration. The Iron Trap Garage team’s commitment to bringing this forgotten gem back to life will surely provide enthusiasts with an enlightening adventure.

