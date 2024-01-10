New Swatch and Blancpain Collaboration Unveils Ocean of Storms Watch

Swatch and Blancpain are once again teaming up for an exciting collaboration, this time releasing a sixth model in the Scuba Fifty collection called the Ocean of Storms. Following the success of their previous collaborations, including the MoonSwatch Mission to the Moon, this new watch aims to bring historically significant designs to a more affordable price point.

The Ocean of Storms features a black bioceramic case and a brushed black dial with orange accents for the depth rating and the tip of the seconds hand. It takes a more measured approach to the collaboration, opting for a conservative appearance while still maintaining a connection to its inspiration, the Fifty Fathoms line.

While some of the original Scuba Fifty models had a more vintage look, the Ocean of Storms embraces a modern dial format with applied markers and the contemporary Blancpain logo. This watch offers watch enthusiasts the opportunity to own a piece of watchmaking history at a more accessible price of $400.

Swatch CEO Nicholas Hayek Jr. expressed his excitement for these collaborative timepieces, as they continue to introduce new faces to the watch world. By making historically significant designs affordable, Swatch and Blancpain are able to appeal to a wider audience and bring more people into the world of watches.

Overall, the Ocean of Storms is a testament to the ongoing success of Swatch and Blancpain’s collaborations. It combines the allure of a historically significant watch with a more affordable price tag, making it an appealing option for both watch enthusiasts and newcomers to the hobby.

