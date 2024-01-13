News App Artifact Shuts Down Despite Innovative Features

After a brief but eventful period, the news app Artifact, developed by Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, will be discontinued. The app utilized artificial intelligence (AI) to curate news articles based on users’ preferences. Unfortunately, despite its unique approach, Artifact failed to generate a significant user base, leading the team to make the difficult decision to cease operations.

In his blog post announcing the closure, CEO Kevin Systrom expressed gratitude to the loyal users who embraced the app. However, he admitted that the market opportunity for Artifact did not justify further investment. The app will gradually wind down, with new comments and posts no longer being accepted. Users will still be able to access news content until the end of February.

Artifact introduced several innovative features throughout its lifespan. One such feature was AI-powered article summaries, which provided users with concise overviews of news stories. Additionally, users could engage in discussions by commenting on articles within the app. The ability to mark articles as clickbait and then rewrite them using AI was also introduced, allowing users to recognize and personalize their reading experience. Moreover, Artifact expanded its scope beyond news by enabling users to share web links and make Twitter-like posts.

Nevertheless, the implementation of comment and post features became increasingly challenging due to the need for constant moderation and oversight. Systrom lamented the lack of personnel necessary to support these tasks, which ultimately impacted the app’s overall functionality.

Although Artifact’s closure marks the end of an era, Systrom remains optimistic. He highlighted his enthusiasm for pursuing new ventures and emphasized the boundless opportunities that lie ahead in the field of AI.

