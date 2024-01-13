Infinix Launches Budget Smartphone with 50-megapixel Camera

Infinix has unveiled a new budget smartphone in India with a 50-megapixel camera, allowing users to capture high-quality photos. The Infinix Smart 8 smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio processor and offers 64GB of internal storage, making it a great choice for budget-conscious consumers who want a powerful device at an affordable price. The smartphone features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth viewing experience. It also includes a 500 nits brightness level for optimal visibility.

The Infinix Smart 8 comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W charging.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth v5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock.

The Infinix Smart 8 is available in Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Rainbo Blue, and Galaxy White color options. It is priced at INR 7,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. With its attractive features and affordable price, the Infinix Smart 8 is a compelling option for budget smartphone buyers in India.

Summary: Infinix has launched the Infinix Smart 8 smartphone in India, featuring a 50-megapixel camera and powerful specifications at an affordable price. The device offers a 6.6-inch display, MediaTek Helio processor, 64GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It also includes a dual rear camera setup and supports AI face unlock and fingerprint scanning. The Infinix Smart 8 is available in four color options and is priced at INR 7,499.

FAQ:

Q: What is the price of the Infinix Smart 8 smartphone?

A: The Infinix Smart 8 is priced at INR 7,499.

Q: What are the key features of the Infinix Smart 8?

A: The Infinix Smart 8 features a 50-megapixel camera, a 6.6-inch display, MediaTek Helio processor, 64GB internal storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Q: Does the Infinix Smart 8 support fingerprint scanning?

A: Yes, the Infinix Smart 8 includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking.

Q: What color options are available for the Infinix Smart 8?

A: The Infinix Smart 8 is available in Timber Black, Shiny Gold, Rainbo Blue, and Galaxy White color options.