New AI Technology Enhances Permafrost Mapping in the Arctic

New advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have provided valuable insights into the changing permafrost coverage in the Arctic. This breakthrough technology offers policymakers and land managers a high-resolution view to better predict climate-change-related threats to critical infrastructure, such as oil pipelines, roads, and national security facilities.

Permafrost, which refers to ground that remains frozen for two or more years, covers a significant portion of the exposed land in the Northern Hemisphere. However, with the Arctic warming at a much faster rate than the rest of the globe, permafrost is rapidly thawing, causing adverse effects on the environment and infrastructure.

Existing models lack the resolution necessary to understand the extent of permafrost thaw and its impact on the environment. To address this, a team of researchers from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory utilized supervised machine learning, a type of AI, to develop high-resolution maps of permafrost coverage.

The AI models take into account various landscape and ecological features, such as vegetation, slope angle, and snow cover duration, to make predictions about permafrost distribution. The accuracy of these AI approaches was tested against field data collected in three watersheds with patchy permafrost on the Seward Peninsula in Alaska.

Compared to the widely used pan-Arctic model, the new AI model developed by the researchers demonstrated significantly higher accuracy. The pan-Arctic model provides a coarse resolution of about one-third square mile, whereas the AI model achieves a resolution of under 100 square feet, making it more suitable for assessing risk in specific locations.

By training their AI model on data from the Seward Peninsula sites, the research team successfully generated a map that accurately identified areas without permafrost with 83% accuracy, compared to the pan-Arctic model’s 50% accuracy. This enhanced mapping capability allows for more precise predictions and better-informed decision-making regarding infrastructure development and risk assessment.

This pioneering AI technology marks a significant advancement in permafrost research and provides valuable tools for understanding the changing Arctic landscape. With its ability to capture high-resolution data, the AI model offers crucial insights to mitigate the environmental hazards and structural risks associated with permafrost thaw.

