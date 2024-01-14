A New Era of Influencers: Meet Aitana Lopez, the AI Creation Taking the Internet by Storm

Summary: Aitana Lopez, with her pink hair, flawless skin, and athletic physique, is one of Spain’s most successful influencers. However, there’s a twist – she’s not real. Aitana is an AI creation that has amassed over 250,000 Instagram followers. While initially, people were captivated by her authenticity, they were surprised to discover her true nature. The AI influencer was created by Spanish fashion agency The Clueless for a cost of £3,500. Despite the initial shock, Aitana continues to receive praise and expressions of love from her followers. Her direct control over every aspect of her content creation is seen as a benefit in a world where real influencers can be high maintenance. However, criticism has arisen regarding her promotion of products that can’t be credited for her appearance, as it perpetuates unrealistic beauty standards. Body positive content creator Danae Mercer highlights concerns around the exploitation of women’s bodies and the impact on future generations. Nevertheless, Diana Nunez, co-founder of The Clueless, believes that AI influencers like Aitana represent the future of modeling, coexisting with real models as another competition in the industry.

FAQ:

Q: Who is Aitana Lopez?

A: Aitana Lopez is an AI creation and influencer with over 250,000 Instagram followers.

Q: How was Aitana created?

A: The Clueless, a Spanish fashion agency, spent £3,500 to create Aitana as an AI influencer.

Q: What are the benefits of having an AI influencer?

A: According to Diana Nunez, having an AI influencer provides direct control over every aspect of content creation, avoiding challenges and complications often faced with real influencers.

Q: What criticism has Aitana faced?

A: Aitana has faced criticism for promoting beauty products that cannot be attributed to her appearance, contributing to unrealistic beauty standards.

Q: What is the perspective of The Clueless on AI influencers?

A: The Clueless sees AI influencers like Aitana as the future of modeling, coexisting with real models as competition within the industry.